By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Showtime series filming in Pittsburgh starring Jeff Daniels is looking for extras.

“Rust” was shut down because of the pandemic, but now filming has started back up again in the Pittsburgh area.

They’re looking for extras to employ from mid-March to late August. They need people to play locals, cops, business and blue collar types and more.

Movie Extras Pittsburgh says the storyline is this: “In a small Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania, Chief of Police Del Harris is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go for the woman he loves, after her son is accused of an ex-cop’s murder. ”

You can learn more about the casting call and how to apply here.