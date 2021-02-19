By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The recent delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to weather is impacting coronavirus vaccination clinics at pharmacies in western Pennsylvania.

Many felt a sigh of relief when they got the first shot, but now they’re worried they won’t get the second dose in time.

“It’s extremely stressful just waiting now to find out if we’re going to get it in time,” said Marianne McIntyre, who is from Peters Township.

Spartan Pharmacy was expecting to receive second doses of the vaccine on Friday. Pharmacy manager Ron Obringer said they were informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the shipment was not coming due to inclement weather.

“It’s a challenge, but we’ll get through it,” Obringer said.

This forced the pharmacy to reschedule two of their clinics. The clinic on Feb. 20 has been moved to the Feb. 27 clinic at Bethel Park Community Center. The clinic on Feb. 23 has changed to March 3 at Brentwood Fire Hall.

“We appreciate the understanding and people realizing this is bigger than us and we are doing everything we can to make it as simple as possible,” Obringer said.

McIntyre and her husband received the first dose through the pharmacy three weeks ago when 2,000 people were vaccinated.

“I felt like I hit the lottery,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre’s husband has cancer, and now she’s worried there could be more changes.

“It’s been extremely stressful hearing that it is on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again. I know it’s beyond Spartan’s control. I know they are doing everything that they can,” McIntyre said.

The local pharmacy chain is not giving up despite a few bumps in the road.

“It’s humbling, it’s daunting, but it is a great feeling. And generally, these clinics have been so well-received and the community is so supportive. We really appreciate that.” Obringer said.

Spartan Pharmacy sent emails and made calls to those impacted by the rescheduling. The pharmacy said you should go to your new clinic at the time you were scheduled at the previous clinic.

If you cannot make your new date, give the pharmacy a call at 412-440-5888.

The state Department of Health said the CDC is working with shipping partners to resume shipments in the state as quickly as possible.