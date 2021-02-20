By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Penguins took the ice prior to Sidney Crosby's 1,000th game – it was tough to tell who was and wasn't…Sidney Crosby.
As the players emerged from the locker room to get themselves ready for a matchup with the Islanders, each player donned a black, home Penguins jersey with a C on the front left shoulder and “Crosby 87” on the back.
All to honor the captain’s 1,000th game as a Pittsburgh Penguin.
Not only did the team all wear their Crosby jerseys, but they also found another way to honor the captain's 16 seasons in the National Hockey League.
Ahead of Crosby’s 1,000th @NHL game tonight, his teammates take part in his pregame routine of re-tying his skates. 😆 pic.twitter.com/xYbmY6AmNL
As Crosby does in each pregame warmup, the captain stops to retire his skates, only this time, he had a lot of company.
The Penguins and Islanders face-off tonight in an East Division matchup at 7:00.