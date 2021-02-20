By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot by police in Lawrence County.
State police say a New Wilmington Police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Juan Carter Hernandez of Campbell, OH on South New Castle Street Thursday morning.
According to police, Campbell was assaulting a 24-year-old woman with “a blunt instrument.” That victim was identified as 24-year-old Chynaa Cardena, who is transgender and from Arkansas.
Police say Campbell was given commands to stop but allegedly kept assaulting the woman, so the New Wilmington Police officer shot and killed him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cardena was taken to the hospital where she later died.