By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion University student was recently found dead.READ MORE: Ohio Doughnut Shop Calls Police About COVID-19 Mitigation Compliance During Meeting With State Lawmaker
According to a letter from Clarion’s President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, James Whitman was reported dead on Saturday.
Whitman was a senior at Clarion and was from Riverview Florida.READ MORE: Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl In Mercer County Dies In Police Chase In Arkansas
He was reported missing on Saturday afternoon and police found his body later that night.
Pennsylvania State Police is investigating Whitman’s death.MORE NEWS: Married Couple Facing Several Charges Related To The Sexual Assault Of Multiple Children
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details