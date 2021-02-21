CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Clarion University, James Whitman, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Pennsylvania State Police, Student Found Dead

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion University student was recently found dead.

READ MORE: Ohio Doughnut Shop Calls Police About COVID-19 Mitigation Compliance During Meeting With State Lawmaker

According to a letter from Clarion’s President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, James Whitman was reported dead on Saturday.

Whitman was a senior at Clarion and was from Riverview Florida.

READ MORE: Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl In Mercer County Dies In Police Chase In Arkansas

He was reported missing on Saturday afternoon and police found his body later that night.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating Whitman’s death.

MORE NEWS: Married Couple Facing Several Charges Related To The Sexual Assault Of Multiple Children

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details