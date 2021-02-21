By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penn Avenue is closed from 27th to 28th streets due to a shooting.READ MORE: Coast Guard Rescues 10 People Stranded On Ice Floes In Lake Erie
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man was shot in the 2700 block of Penn Avenue.READ MORE: Water Main Break In Troy Hill Affecting Several Hundred Customers
The shooting took place just after 9:00 p.m. in front of Preeti’s PiTT in the Strip District.
The condition of the victim is not known at this time.MORE NEWS: Ohio Doughnut Shop Calls Police About COVID-19 Mitigation Compliance During Meeting With State Lawmaker
