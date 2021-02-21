CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penn Avenue is closed from 27th to 28th streets due to a shooting.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Rescues 10 People Stranded On Ice Floes In Lake Erie

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man was shot in the 2700 block of Penn Avenue.

READ MORE: Water Main Break In Troy Hill Affecting Several Hundred Customers

The shooting took place just after 9:00 p.m. in front of Preeti’s PiTT in the Strip District.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

MORE NEWS: Ohio Doughnut Shop Calls Police About COVID-19 Mitigation Compliance During Meeting With State Lawmaker

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details