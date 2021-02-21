By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The westbound lanes of Interstate-376, also known as the Parkway East were closed early Sunday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The lanes of the Parkway East were closed between the Wilkinsburg exit and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit.
PennDOT issued the traffic alert around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning and says that emergency crews have responded to the scene of the crash.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries involved in the crash.
One lane has reopened since then.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.