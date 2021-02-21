PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the coldest morning low of the season of 3º in Pittsburgh and some areas at zero for the actual temperature.

Winds are calm, so many are feeling temperatures as is, but there are some areas with a light breeze feeling below 0 degrees!

It’ll feel like a “heat wave” later with temperatures in the mid-30s and sunshine as high pressure keeps us dry before our next round of wintry weather arrives.

Tomorrow morning could be a slick commute, but it looks like It looks like this system starts off as snow then quickly changes to rain by late morning and afternoon.

Less than an is inch expected in Pittsburgh and areas north and east are looking at a slushy 1-2″.

There’s a small chance for snow showers Tuesday but only for areas north and along the ridges and some could pick up an additional inch.

Wednesday is still the pick of the week with some sunshine and highs now trending to make it in the low 50s!

