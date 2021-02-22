By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County says it’s received more supply of the Moderna vaccine and limited first dose appointments will be available at the Castle Shannon clinic.

Even with this new shipment, the health department still needs to make adjustments for scheduling second shots at the Monroeville clinic based on supply. As for the Castle Shannon clinic, appointments will be available for only people 65 and older beginning Tuesday through Friday.

The county hasn’t made links to sign up online available yet. When they are available, they’ll be posted here.

Allegheny County said on Friday that between the winter weather impacting vaccine delivery and the state’s Moderna mixup creating a shortage, it didn’t have enough doses to give second shots by the minimum 28-day mark.

Now on Monday, the county says it received about 7,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, roughly 2,300 of which are meant for second doses.

People who got their first shots between Jan. 27 and 30 and are due for their second doses between Feb. 24 and 27 will be getting an email with registration links to make their second appointments.

Second dose appointments had been on hold for some people until the county could confirm a supply of vaccines.

This only affects people who got their first shot at the Allegheny County Health Department’s Monroeville clinic.

The CDC says a second dose can be given up to 6 weeks after the first.