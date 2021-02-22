By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The pandemic hasn’t stopped Penn State students from raising a lot of money for charity.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Administration To Introduce Plan To Ban Evictions
This past weekend would normally have been full of dancing in State College.
It’s the annual THON fundraiser.READ MORE: Police: Two Men Arrested, Facing Charges After Arriving At Police Station While Intoxicated
MORE NEWS: Donations Pour In From All Over The World For Homewood's ArtHouse
And the total for THON 2021, Rise and Unify, is…$10,638,078.62! pic.twitter.com/RLrWhXDCMT
— Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 21, 2021
This year, the event went virtual and still raised more than $10 million to fight childhood cancer.