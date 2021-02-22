CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
This year, the event went virtual and still raised more than $10 million to fight childhood cancer.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The pandemic hasn’t stopped Penn State students from raising a lot of money for charity.

This past weekend would normally have been full of dancing in State College.

It’s the annual THON fundraiser.

