By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State police evacuated their headquarters in Harrisburg after a bomb threat Monday afternoon.
State police closed down roads and asked people to avoid the area after their department headquarters received a threat.
Police say explosives detection canine teams thoroughly searched the headquarters. No explosives or other dangerous devices were found, police say.
They returned to the building several hours later.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there was no word on any possible charges.