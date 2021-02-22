HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 54-year-old Pittsburgh man has claimed the $2 million prize he won in Maryland during the Jan. 20 Powerball jackpot that also saw a $731 million ticket sold in the state.

The man, whose name was not released, made the trip Friday to the Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He had to postpone the trip twice due to the weather, lottery officials said.

The man bought his winning ticket at the AC&T convenience store in the 11500 block of Hopewell Road in Hagerstown. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lottery officials said he plans to save much of the money and pay off some bills.

The $731 million winning ticket, which was sold in the Allegany County community of Lonaconing, has not yet been claimed.