GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man who led them on a foot chase was arrested after he left a trail of drugs.

Susan Sager told KDKA that she was having a good night’s sleep when things got crazy last Friday.

“I was sleeping and I heard screaming and shouting,” Sager said.

The Greensburg woman was talking about when police showed up at a home on Euclid Avenue looking for John Stenhouse. Sager, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said, “I got up and looked outside and saw the police there.”

Investigators say the 20-year-old man was suspected of carrying a large number of illegal drugs. When police showed up, they say Stenhouse ran down back alleys. According to police, as Stenhouse was running from law enforcement, he was getting rid of the alleged drugs he was carrying on his person.

He essentially gave police a breadcrumb trail of illegal drugs that eventually lead right to him.

Police say Stenhouse fought them and officers used a stun gun on him after he tried to hide behind Dawg’s Bottle Shoppe along South Main Street. Investigators provided pictures of what they say Stenhouse dropped and what he was carrying, including crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, cell phones and cash.

KDKA spoke to the woman who lives in the home where Stenhouse allegedly ran from. She told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that the 20-year-old man is “a friend of my son and is a good boy.” She said she didn’t know he had any drugs on him.

Meanwhile, Sager is worried but not surprised about what happened.

“Nothing new or unusual. There’s always a lot of noise and the cops. Just another night. It concerns me and it’s been going on for a long time,” Sager said.

Stenhouse is free on a $15,000 bond. He faces numerous felony drug charges, as well as escape and resisting arrest charges.