AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A mother is charged with shooting and killing her two children inside their home in Beaver County.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier identified the suspect as 48-year-old Krisinda Bright. She is charged with two counts of criminal homicide. Bright is currently in the Beaver County Jail.

The Beaver County coroner identified the victims as 16-year-old Kiara Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady. Both were shot in the head, the coroner said.

According to court paperwork filed by police, Bright called 911 and told dispatchers that she shot the two children.

When officers arrived at the scene, Bright was on the front porch of the home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge.

Bright had blood open her hands, arms, and clothes and told police it was the victim’s blood when asked by police.

Police placed Bright in the back of a police vehicle and she was transported to the Ambridge Police station.

After being placed into an interview room and read her rights, Bright told police she shot one of the children while she was laying in bed. She then told police that she went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger.

According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face.

Bright told police that the first child was still moving and wasn’t dead, so she went back upstairs and shot her in the head again because she didn’t want her to suffer.

Crime scene investigators reported that they found the first child deceased in the basement with an apparent gunshot wound to the face and head. The second child was found deceased in the upstairs bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the face and head area.

The Ambridge School District provided a statement late Monday night, saying:

Dear Parent or Guardians: It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, February 22, 2021, a student at Ambridge High School, passed away. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. The Ambridge Area School District has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. The District has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Janice Zupsic, High School principal at jzupsic@ambridge.k12.pa.us or call 724-266-2833 Ext. 2287. Additionally, Val Misencik can be reached at 724-266-2833 Ext. 2377 to assist you in reaching a counselor for support. We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child.

KDKA spoke with one witness who rode by on his bike earlier and said he spotted a woman on the porch of a home being handcuffed by police. Another witness says she was walking her son’s friend home from a sleepover while all of this unfolded.

When they arrived, they found two people dead inside a home. Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca called it a “gruesome scene.”

“I said, ‘Is it safe for us to walk him home?’ and they said, ‘We have to escort you.’ And I said, ‘That’s fine, but is it safe, what happened, did something bad happen?’ He said, ‘We can’t tell you,'” said Rachel Kruze.

