HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — If you're a nurse or have one in the family, there is a new bill that wants to protect these frontline heroes and their patients.
The Patient Safety Act is now headed to the General Assembly. The bill aims to prevent nurses from burning out and encourages them to stay on the job by setting staffing minimums in units.
A nurse with Allegheny Health Network says standards need to be set across the state.
"Having safety standards provides protection for our patients and staff because how many patients we care for directly impacts how much care we're able to provide," said Myra Taylor.
Advocates say safe staffing improves nursing performance and reduces patient mortality and staff turnover.