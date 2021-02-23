By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Tuesday more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone into arms to date.

The state says out of the nearly 3.2 million doses that will have been allocated through Feb. 27, more than 2 million have been administered to date. Eighty percent of those are first doses and 42 percent are second doses.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is also reporting 2,830 more cases of Coronavirus and 97 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 917,848 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,963 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 418 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 23,711.

There are 3,834,470 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,173 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,838 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 79,011. Out of total deaths, 12,256 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,462 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: