By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 84-year-old man.
Police say Anthony Mileca was last seen in the area of the Latrobe Eat’n Park on Tuesday morning. Police say he was driving a red 2017 Chrysler 300 with a National Guard license plate number of NG3362.
Police say he could be disoriented. Call 911 with any information.
ANTHONY MILECA, DOB 7/6/36
Red 2017 CHRYSLER 300, NATIONAL GUARD PLATE #NG3362. MILECA IS 84 YOA W/N/M, APPROX 6 FEET TALL AND 150 LBS, BROWN/GREY hair.
Last know area at Latrobe Eat n Park morning of 2/23. Could be disoriented. Call 911 if in contact. pic.twitter.com/Wa2DeGa3iB
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 24, 2021