By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police say Anthony Mileca was last seen in the area of the Latrobe Eat’n Park on Tuesday morning. Police say he was driving a red 2017 Chrysler 300 with a National Guard license plate number of NG3362.

Police say he could be disoriented. Call 911 with any information.

