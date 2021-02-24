CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in Washington County.

911 confirms there’s been a fatal shooting at the 500 block of Allen Avenue in Donora. They say the call came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner’s office has been notified. Multiple police units are on scene.

There’s been no word on any possible arrests.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.