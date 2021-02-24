By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Beaver County’s 21 prescription drug takeback boxes have collected more than 9,400 pounds of prescription drugs over the past four years.READ MORE: Legalizing Marijuana In Pennsylvania Gets First Republican Sponsor
In January 2021 alone, the Beaver County district attorney’s office says the boxes collected 500 pounds.READ MORE: TSA Looking To Hire Thousands Of New Security Officers
The boxes are available 5 days a week during normal business hours.
All the prescription drugs collected are incinerated under the watch of DEA agents and/or the Pennsylvania National Guard.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Investing $800K In Public Art, Searching For Artists For 18 Projects
The 21 locations can be found here.