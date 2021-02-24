CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Beaver County’s 21 prescription drug takeback boxes have collected more than 9,400 pounds of prescription drugs over the past four years.

In January 2021 alone, the Beaver County district attorney’s office says the boxes collected 500 pounds.

The boxes are available 5 days a week during normal business hours.

All the prescription drugs collected are incinerated under the watch of DEA agents and/or the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The 21 locations can be found here.