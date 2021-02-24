By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Beaver County 911 has confirmed that the coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Center Township.
The fire broke out in the 400 block of Center Grange Road on Wednesday morning.
No further details have yet been made available.
