PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania has been rocky, to say the least.

However, members of the Allegheny County Council are hoping to ease the process.

The new proposal wants to see the Pennsylvania Department of Health create a statewide vaccine registry and as of last night, they began the process.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a motion was passed that would put the proposal in the hands of local state representatives with the hope that it would move the issue forward in Harrisburg.

Under the proposal, Pennsylvanians would sign up for a single registry then would be notified when a vaccination appointment opens up.

Meanwhile, in Allegheny County, Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen has acknowledged the frustrations with the lack of a central registry at the state level.

Also, Governor Tom Wolf has vowed the state would do a better job and would at the very least consider a statewide system.

That said – the acting state secretary of health has said that a registration website wasn’t technically possible.

Her reasoning is primarily due to the limited supply of the vaccine in the state and not due to possible confusion on how to sign up.

The motion from the Allegheny County Council, however, says residents deserve the state to at the very least try and see if creating a centralized registry would help with the vaccine rollout.

The council says that every effort should be made to control and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

