PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning and say hello to the 50s!

Most of the area should hit the 50s today with partly cloudy skies this morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The last time we hit the 50-degree mark was December 30th, a span of fifty-six days. Won’t it be nice?

Checking out your forecast through the day, clouds will roll in shortly after noon with rain arriving at around 4:00 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

There will be a chance for rain for the rest of the day once the rain arrives.

The best chance for rain will be over the first hour to two hours.

The reason for the rain is another cold front that will bring cooler temperatures our way for Thursday and even Friday.

The nice thing is with highs in the 50s today, cooler temperatures aren’t going to be that bad with highs near 40 on Thursday and slightly warmer than that on Friday.

Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s by this weekend with a chance for rain each day.

Saturday’s rain chance comes mostly in the morning with a couple of dry daytime hours to get out and enjoy the weather.

Sunday’s rain is a little less certain but it does not appear that the day will be a washout. I am forecasting the first 60-degree day of the year on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.