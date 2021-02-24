By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Levin Furniture is celebrating the reopening of two Pittsburgh-area stores.READ MORE: Levin Furniture Takes Over Five Area Loves Furniture Stores
The stores at the Pointe in North Fayette and McMurray reopened Wednesday.
When Robert Levin retired in 2017, he sold his family stores to a company that then went bankrupt. But rather than see his stores shuttered and former employees out of work, he stepped in and brought back the stores.READ MORE: Levin Furniture Reopens Pittsburgh-Area Stores After 4-Month Roller Coaster Ride
Levin says the grand reopening is a big step forward.
“We’re back open and back in the neighborhood, back able to service our customers from past and new customers, people coming into the community as well,” Levin said.MORE NEWS: Levin Furniture To Open 9 Stores In Pittsburgh On Friday
Levin says the opportunity also allowed the company to hire back hundreds of former sales associates, many of whom were without jobs in the height of the pandemic.