By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today Pittsburgh City Council will discuss a proposal to help protect those facing eviction due to COVID-19.
The proposal would prevent landlords from evicting tenants or refusing to renew a lease over unpaid rent.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, if the ordinance passes, landlords could face fines of up to $10,000 if they violate the ordiance.
Council members will likely bring up the ordinance at today’s committee meeting.