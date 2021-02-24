By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The search is on to find an MVP — the Most Valuable Principal.
The Grable Foundation, the Allegheny Intermediate Unit and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation are honoring principals for their outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Most Valuable Principal program will honor 15 principals from schools in Allegheny County.
“Principals who demonstrate an innovative approach to learning, a continuous drive for excellence and a passion for their school and students will be recognized for their dedication to the youth in our community,” a press release says.
Winners will get a Pens "prize pack," a customized Pens jersey and a $1,000 donation for their school.
You can nominate a principal here before March 8 at 6 p.m.