PITTSBURGH (AP) — University of Pittsburgh junior point guard Xavier Johnson is transferring.
Head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement "it was in everyone's best interests that we part ways."
Thank you.💙💛
— Xavier Johnson “1” (@TheXavierJ0) February 24, 2021
Johnson will enter the transfer portal immediately. The move ends an eventful three-year run with the Panthers for Johnson. He averaged 14.2 points per game in 81 career games, 78 of them starts.
He arrived shortly after Capel was hired in the spring of 2018 and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team in 2018-19.
Guard Xavier Johnson is leaving Pitt. Johnson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal immediately. Johnson was averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. It was a mutual decision @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 24, 2021
Johnson leaves ranked 30th on the school's all-time points list (1,152).
