CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Johnson will enter the transfer portal immediately.
Filed Under:ACC, Atlantic Coast Conference, Pitt basketball, Pitt Panthers, Pittsburgh Sports, University Of Pittsburgh, Xavier Johnson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — University of Pittsburgh junior point guard Xavier Johnson is transferring.

Head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement “it was in everyone’s best interests that we part ways.”

READ MORE: Legalizing Marijuana In Pennsylvania Gets First Republican Sponsor

Johnson will enter the transfer portal immediately. The move ends an eventful three-year run with the Panthers for Johnson. He averaged 14.2 points per game in 81 career games, 78 of them starts.

READ MORE: TSA Looking To Hire Thousands Of New Security Officers

He arrived shortly after Capel was hired in the spring of 2018 and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team in 2018-19.

Johnson leaves ranked 30th on the school’s all-time points list (1,152).

MORE NEWS: Beaver County Prescription Drug Takeback Boxes Collected More Than 500 Pounds In January

(TM and © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)