WENDEL, Pa. (KDKA) — People in a Westmoreland County community are unhappy with the Postal Service after their Post Office was closed.

When Nicholas White pulled up to the Wendel Post Office, he was met with an empty building. The building closed on Feb. 13.

“The place is closed down and out of business,” White said.

The Post Office did not have a delivery service, so people would have to come to the building to get their mail. Wendel’s residents have been told by the Postal Service to now pick up their mail at the Manor Post Office, which is about a 10-minute drive.

“Very little notice to the community,” said White

So why did the U.S. Postal Service shut down this small Post Office in an area that relies on it? According to the Post Office, it had to do with the rent.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke to the owner of the building over the phone. Daniel Szekely told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that he recently signed a lease with the Postal Service, but he claims the Postal Service withdrew from that agreement.

“The Post Office is the center of our town,” said Jeremy Boby.

The Post Office, which has been around since the Eisenhower administration, once served 100 customers in Wendel, including Boby, who like everyone else now has to drive to the Manor facility about five miles away.

“People might have transportation issues or they’re older and it’s difficult for them,” Boby said.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti has reached out to the Post Office and is waiting to hear back from them.