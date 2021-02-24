By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A large police presence converged around Latrobe Elementary School in Westmoreland County this afternoon.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports from the scene that police said they are searching the school room-by-room.
There were reports of someone inside the school building who should not have been there.
The building is located on Cedar Street.
According to the school district, City of Latrobe Police and Pennsylvania State Police secured the building. Police say no one was found inside.
All buildings in the district were placed on lockdown.
The school district says students will be dismissed as usual.MORE NEWS: PennDOT Wants Feedback On Winter Weather Road Conditions
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.