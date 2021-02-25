CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:CROWN Act, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There has already been an amendment to the CROWN Act, Pittsburgh’s new hairstyle discrimination law.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Mayor Peduto Reaffirms Belief Teachers Should Be Prioritized In Vaccine Process

The CROWN Act passed in October and protects someone’s hairstyle that is reflective of their culture or identity.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine In Pittsburgh: CVS Receiving More Doses Of The Vaccine

The new amendment removes language that protects beards and other facial hair.

MORE NEWS: Pop-Up Miniature Golf Course Planned For Oakland

The city council and Mayor Bill Peduto believe that a beard is too much of a risk to intense jobs like police officers or firefighters.