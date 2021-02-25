By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There has already been an amendment to the CROWN Act, Pittsburgh's new hairstyle discrimination law.
The CROWN Act passed in October and protects someone's hairstyle that is reflective of their culture or identity.
The new amendment removes language that protects beards and other facial hair.
The city council and Mayor Bill Peduto believe that a beard is too much of a risk to intense jobs like police officers or firefighters.