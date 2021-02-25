By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More COVID-19 vaccinations are headed to CVS.
Beginning today, the pharmacy says 570,000 doses will be available in 17 states and that includes both Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Originally, CVS was given 250,000 doses when it rolled out in 11 states earlier this month.
According to CVS, it can administer 20-25 million shots per month as the supply increases.
Here in Pittsburgh, the CVS location in New Kensington will be among those receiving the vaccine supply.
For more information – head to the CVS website.