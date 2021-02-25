By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Steelers are partnering to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heinz Field.
It’ll be held in the PNC Champions Club March 2 through March 5.
It's for patients in Pennsylvania's Phase 1A. People who do not have an appointment will not get a shot.
Starting on Friday, Giant Eagle says the majority of appointments will be made available through its online scheduling tool.
For people who don't have internet access, a limited number of appointments can be booked by calling 1-877-288-2070 starting Monday at noon. But Giant Eagle says that's not encouraged because high call volume and limited availability might create long wait times.
People who get a slot should show up 15 minutes early, wear a mask and provide a valid form of ID and bring their medical insurance information. There will be parking available in Gold Lot 1.