By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,356 more cases of Coronavirus and 81 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 922,990 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,972 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 433 patients are in the ICU.

State health officials say while the numbers are going down, statistics show those numbers are still near what they were during the spring peak of the pandemic.

The Health Department says, “The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.”

The statewide death toll has risen to 23,868.

There are 3,852,446 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,442 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,935 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 79,377. Out of total deaths, 12,355 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately xxxxx of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

