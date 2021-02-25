By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network is holding a mass coronavirus vaccination clinic today and Friday at PNC Park for those eligible to get the shot under the state’s Phase 1A tier.

Over the next two days, AHN says they will be administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of people in the ballpark.

All patients had to schedule their appointments and parking on the North Shore was provided for free. The clinic is in the ballpark’s Home Plate Club.

On Friday, AHN says they will be vaccinating a number of people with hearing impairments at the clinic.

Those people vaccinated will receive their second dose at PNC Park as well. The days have already been set aside for this Saturday, Feb. 27, as well as March 18 and 19 for those getting shots today and tomorrow.

AHN says after Friday, they will have vaccinated more than 12,000 people at PNC Park.