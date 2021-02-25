HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are making a plea to the Biden Administration that could affect students throughout the Commonwealth.

They’re asking the president to waive standardized tests this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after a decision was made on Monday to keep the tests around.

One of the lawmakers asking Mr. Biden to make this change is Pa. State Senator Lindsey Williams of Allegheny County.

Sen. Williams and another state lawmaker out of Lancaster teamed up to write a letter to Mr. Biden saying that students don’t need the added stress but a sense of stability before they take a standardized test.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Department of Education is considering allowing districts to hold the PSSA and Keystone Exams over the summer or in September once students are expected to be back in the classroom.

On Monday, the U.S. Education Department said it won’t allow states to forgo standardized testing this year but it will give districts the flexibility to delay testing or hold them online.

The Biden Administration said that states will be allowed to move tests to the summer or fall.

They also have the option to offer shortened tests or even online assessments.

This decision from the Biden Administration is a reversal from the Trump Administration which allowed districts to cancel standardized tests last year.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details