By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle smashed into a building in Allegheny County, causing heavy damage.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene on Pittsburgh McKeesport Road in Dravosburg.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The front of the building appears to be totally destroyed.

There’s been no word on injuries.