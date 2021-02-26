By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Thursday they will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Castle Shannon clinic starting next week.READ MORE: Suspected Drug Dealer From Hazelwood Facing Up To 40 Years In Prison
The county health department received four trays of the vaccination for first shots and while it is a two-shot series, the second shot can be given in a 21-to-42-day window.
Limited first dose appointments will be available at the Castle Shannon site for people 65 years and older and only on the week of March 1.READ MORE: Car Flips Onto Its Roof On 40th Street Bridge
Sign-ups to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Castle Shannon VFD Banquet Hall will be open on the county website at 9:00 a.m. today.
No walk-ups or on-site registration will be permitted and anyone that does not fit the criteria will be turned away.MORE NEWS: Police Recover Drugs, Money, And Stolen Guns From Residence In Homewood
More information and sign-ups can be found on the Allegheny County website.