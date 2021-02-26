FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — The Baierl Family YMCA in Franklin Park is finding a new way to protect its members against COVID-19.

“We are working every day to find ways to keep the facility cleaner,” said Baierl Family YMCA Executive Director Kathy Nipps.

Nipps said one of those ways is by installing what’s being calling Defender 29.

Tristan Tripodi, the president of Butler Technologies, is the man behind the material.

“The ink is actually made of copper flakes and were able to print that and print it on the vinyl and it wraps right around the door handles very easily,” Tripodi said.

Tripodi and his team are putting the copper on high-touch surfaces like door handles.

Butler Technologies said the printed copper material is 99.9% effective when it comes to killing viruses like COVID-19 in just 24 hours of touching a surface. It’s 99% effective in two hours and a has a 90% kill rate upon contact.

“Copper has a lot of antiviral properties,” said Tripodi. “If there is nothing on there at all, the virus can linger depending on the environment for a number of hours to days at that point.”

This extra added layer of protection is on top of the coronavirus precautions the gym is already taking.

Right now, the YMCA is operating at 50% capacity, and has a reservation system in place for the pool and fitness classes.

“We are following all of the CDC recommendations for cleaning, social distancing and mask wearing. We are just trying to find every possible way to keep our members safe,” said Nipps. “We hope people feel safe to come here. We are open.”

Open, and the people are coming in.