By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A building partially collapsed in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.READ MORE: Local Mother Recounts Terrifying Kidnapping Scam That Spoofed Her Daughter's Cell Phone Number
The collapse happened Friday at a duplex on the 800 block of Melrose Avenue. Fire crews say the side of the building that collapsed was abandoned, but someone was living on the other side of the building.
The electric company went to the scene to cut cables to the structure for safety.
Officials say there were no injuries, but they are not sure what lead to the collapse. The Red Cross is coming to assist the impacted man.READ MORE: Erie Surgeon Who Has Battled Coronavirus Undergoes Successful Double-Lung Transplant At UPMC Presbyterian
Firefighters said the house will most likely have to be torn down. Crews cleared the scene around 11:10 pm.
UPDATE: Fire crews say the side that collapsed is abandoned but someone was living on the other side of the duplex. They say there were no injuries and the Red Cross will help the man who lives here. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SI27a9sl0o
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) February 27, 2021MORE NEWS: 94-Year-Old World War II Veteran From Allegheny Co. Finally Receives High School Diploma