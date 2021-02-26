By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A building partially collapsed in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

The collapse happened Friday at a duplex on the 800 block of Melrose Avenue. Fire crews say the side of the building that collapsed was abandoned, but someone was living on the other side of the building.

The electric company went to the scene to cut cables to the structure for safety.

Officials say there were no injuries, but they are not sure what lead to the collapse. The Red Cross is coming to assist the impacted man.

Firefighters said the house will most likely have to be torn down. Crews cleared the scene around 11:10 pm.