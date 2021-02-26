Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Carrot Top

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Last year, Animal Friends welcomed a group of 20 rabbits into our care. Their owner had purchased what they thought to be two male rabbits, but they quickly learned otherwise! Shortly after they arrived, we found that several of them were pregnant and within just days, began to give birth to litters. In fact, Carrot Top is actually one of the bunnies born in our care! She is a BunRun Superstar, taking part in weekly exercise and socialization with our other resident rabbits. Carrot Top has proven to be a very friendly bunny who can live with other rabbits. Though she loves to run around, she also enjoys snuggling up next to you for some pets. This fun-loving gal is ready to hop into her very own family!

To find out more about how to adopt Carrot Top, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Silver, Sivva & Lil Bit

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Silver is a very sweet, affectionate kitten. She loves to play and will try to entice you as you pass her tower with a reaching paw.

Silver loves to bring you her toys for you to throw for her. She needs a playmate and would make a great friend for your other family feline.

Silver and Sivva can be adopted together, or separately.

***

Sivva is Silver’s mom. She was a good mom and loved her kittens.

She can be shy, at first. But once you make her acquaintance, she is friendly, loves attention and purrs when you pet her.

She is good with other cats. She is not a fan of being picked up.

Silver and Sivva can be adopted together, or separately.

To find out more about how to adopt Silver and Sivva, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lit Bit’s owner is in ill health with Stage IV cancer. Sadly, she had to give up her beloved dog when she could no longer care for her.

Lil Bit is a sweet girl. She loves to be with you and likes her walks.

Lil Bit is housetrained and was good around older kids.

To find out more about how to adopt Lil Bit, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

