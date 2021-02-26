WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Friday night, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, and it will pump a lot of money into this region.

Let’s start with the stimulus check: $1,400 per person for anyone making under $75,000 or married couples making under $150,000 annually — and the same $1,400 for dependent children.

“Certain dependents who weren’t eligible the last time will be eligible this time,” U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Friday.

This time you can count your dependent college kids or older parents living with you. A family of four can expect a check for $5,600. And then there’s federal unemployment benefits about to expire in mid-March.

“This will extend federal unemployment benefits to the end of August, and it will be an additional $400 instead of $300,” says Doyle.

There are also dollars to improve the availability of vaccines, says Doyle.

“A lot of this money will go for the infrastructure – to get the shots into people’s arms.”

Reopening schools safely is another high priority, so every school district in this region will get federal funds to do just that.

“There is $300 million for Allegheny County school districts alone,” says Doyle.

That includes a large chunk — $128 million — for the Pittsburgh Public School District alone, and every municipality will get federal help that should help avoid the layoff of first responders.

“Allegheny County municipalities will be looking at over $760 million coming to the county. The city of Pittsburgh alone is going to get $327 million,” says Doyle.

The bill also includes PPP grants for small mom and pop businesses, along with dollars for food stamps, rental and mortgage assistance and a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“Twenty-five billion for the restaurant industry. We all know that’s an industry that’s really been hurt,” says Doyle.

Of course, the Senate must join the House in approving this measure before it becomes law.

You can read The American Rescue Plan Act here.