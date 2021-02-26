By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that it has aligned with CDC’s COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for those people that are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccines: FDA Set To Discuss Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Under this guidance, those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccination, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet certain criteria.READ MORE: Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Heinz Field
The health department says that this does not mean the vaccines are only effective for three months but that it is unclear how long immunity from vaccines will last.
“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead. I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”MORE NEWS: American Dermatological Association Warns Parents Over Dangerous Skincare Trend On TikTok
More information about healthcare settings and vaccinated healthcare workers and patients can be found on the Department of Health website.