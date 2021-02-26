By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that it has aligned with CDC’s COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for those people that are fully vaccinated.

Under this guidance, those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccination, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet certain criteria.

They are fully vaccinated, meaning more than two weeks following receiving the second dose of a two-dose series.

They are within three months following the last dose in the series

They have remained asymptomatic since exposure

The health department says that this does not mean the vaccines are only effective for three months but that it is unclear how long immunity from vaccines will last.

“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead. I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”

More information about healthcare settings and vaccinated healthcare workers and patients can be found on the Department of Health website.