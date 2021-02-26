CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The county-wide death toll totals 1,658.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 412 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 291 are confirmed from 1,520 PCR tests. There are 121 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from March 23, 2020, to Feb. 25, 2021. The county Health Department says the state is looking into the delayed test results. They say 51 of the tests had the delayed results, with tests coming from two labs.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from one month to 98 years with a median age of 38.

There have been 76,136 total cases and 5,099 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 912 have needed care in the ICU and 348 have been put on a ventilator.

The four newly-reported deaths include two patients in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s. Two of the deaths are associated with a long-term care facility.

The dates of deaths were recorded from Feb. 3 and 20.

