BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) – Cole Tucker may have the highest profile significant other on the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he does not want that to take away from who he is on the field and at the ballpark.

The shortstop has been seen in public with actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens over the offseason, and he spoke about his relationship with reporters at Spring Training Friday.

Cole Tucker said Vanessa Hudgens will be around all season. Would be great if she goes all female yinzer and screams at Nutting to spend some damn money. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 26, 2021

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” Tucker said jokingly. “She’s awesome. I love her, but I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.”

Tucker says that you might be seeing Hudgens around Bradenton soon as the Pirates continue prepping for the season.

If you're wondering … Yes, Vanessa Hudgens will visit Pirates spring training next month to hang with her boyfriend Cole Tucker.

And, no, Tucker's teammtes didn't give him a hard time by putting "High School Musical" on every TV in the clubhouse when he reported for camp. — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) February 26, 2021

“She’s great,” Tucker said. “She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

The Bucs start Spring Training games on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.