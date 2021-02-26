CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) – Cole Tucker may have the highest profile significant other on the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he does not want that to take away from who he is on the field and at the ballpark.

The shortstop has been seen in public with actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens over the offseason, and he spoke about his relationship with reporters at Spring Training Friday.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” Tucker said jokingly. “She’s awesome. I love her, but I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.”

Tucker says that you might be seeing Hudgens around Bradenton soon as the Pirates continue prepping for the season.

“She’s great,” Tucker said. “She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

The Bucs start Spring Training games on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.