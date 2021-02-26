CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The stages have been dark since the coronavirus pandemic began.

But this weekend, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is bringing back the music. The PSO turns 125 years old on Saturday, and it is celebrating by hosting its first-ever digital anniversary celebration.

The PSO says you can expect everything from Back to Piazzolla to Pittsburgh’s own Mark Fromm.

