By: KDKA-TV NEWS
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The stages have been dark since the coronavirus pandemic began.
On Saturday, experience a powerful program that celebrates our 125 years as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra! From Bach and Piazzolla to Pittsburgh's own Mark Fromm, we continue to play on.
— Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) February 24, 2021
But this weekend, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is bringing back the music. The PSO turns 125 years old on Saturday, and it is celebrating by hosting its first-ever digital anniversary celebration.
The PSO says you can expect everything from Back to Piazzolla to Pittsburgh's own Mark Fromm.
