PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Relief is coming for business owners.

Pennsylvania has made available more than $145 million in grants from the Workers Compensation Security Fund to the general fund for struggling small businesses. The money is being transferred to all 67 Pennsylvania counties and the amount is based on population.

According to the state treasury, Allegheny County is set to receive $13,773,370; Butler County is set to receive $2,127,692; Beaver County is set to receive $1,856,720; Westmoreland County is set to receive $3,951,757.

The grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 for businesses in the hospitality industry.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity told KDKA this funding is vital to “really make sure they get help in these challenging times. Because of course, they are struggling through no fault of their own.”

Priority is being given to businesses that have not received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. These businesses would have closed under Governor Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration and have lost more than 50 percent of business between March 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The Pennsylvania Treasury said all counties will have the money by the close of business Friday and must open applications by March 15. Final decisions will be made no later than July 15.

