By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Surgeons in Pittsburgh took a drastic step to save a well-known Erie doctor who has battled coronavirus for more than two months.
Dr. Carl Seon is a 51-year-old orthopedic surgeon at UPMC-Hamot. The Erie Times-News reports he developed pulmonary fibrosis, a complication of coronavirus that leaves lung tissue scarred and damaged.
He was diagnosed with coronavirus in December, the Erie Times-News reports, and has been in the hospital since. He was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in January.
Dr. Seon received a double-lung transplant at UPMC Presbyterian on Thursday, according to Erie Times-News. The surgery went well.
Back in Erie, Dr. Seon’s colleagues showed their support for him by posting “Seon strong” in the hospital’s windows.