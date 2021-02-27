By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 313 new Coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 241 are confirmed from 1,302 PCR tests. There are 72 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from February 12 to February 26, 2021. There are 121 tests that are more than a week old.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 91 years with a median age of 34 years.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,669.
The dates of deaths were recorded from February 14 to February 24, 2021.
There have now been 5,103 total hospitalizations and 76,449 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
