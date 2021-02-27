By: KDKA-TV Staff
ALLEGHENY/FAYETTE/WASHINGTON/WESTMORELAND COUNTIES (KDKA) — A flood warning has been issued for the Monongahela River in multiple southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
The following areas are affected by the flood warning:
- Monongahela River At Point Marion affecting Greene and Fayette Counties.
- Monongahela River Near Charleroi affecting Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties.
- Monongahela River Near Elizabeth affecting Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.
The NWS Pittsburgh reports that they are expecting one to three inches of rain in West Virginia and Pennsylvania through Monday morning.
The warning will take effect Sunday night to Monday evening.
