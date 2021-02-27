By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC, one of the largest employers in Pennsylvania, released financial data from 2020 on Friday.
According to data from the healthcare provider, operating revenues increased by 12% to $23 billion, and UPMC had an operating income of $836 million in 2020.
UPMC Health Plan membership increased 11%, but the healthcare provider did experience some financial difficulties in the first year of the pandemic, with outpatient revenue having decreased by 3% and physician revenue dropped by 5% in 2020.
UPMC also reported spending $865 million for capital expenditures, including various construction projects and building expansions at facilities across the state.