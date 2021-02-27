By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local veterans groups teamed up on Saturday in Pittsburgh to help feed some of the homeless.
Vets Who Connect and The Mission Continues brought their smokers to the Light of Life Rescue Mission's new North Side facility.
Organizers said that giving back is important, especially during the winter months.
"After these past two weeks of winter, we wanted to let the homeless population know that they're not forgotten about," said Derrick Clark the co-founder of Vets Who Connect and the mission leader of The Mission Continues.
The groups have also gone to other neighborhoods throughout Pittsburgh to help feed those in need.